[Video] Samsung Innovation Museum Introduces ‘The History of the Electronics Industry That Changed the World’ Video Series

Since last September, Samsung Electronics has been delivering online content that highlights the exhibitions at Korea’s largest electronics industry museum, the Samsung Innovation Museum (S/I/M). Previous online tour videos have highlighted the history of the electronics industry, science and technology from the 18th to 21st centuries and the history of Samsung.

The newly released series of animated videos is called ‘The History of the Electronics Industry that Changed the World’. It explores the inventions from the 19th and 20th centuries that came to lay the foundation for the innovations that have now become essential parts of our lives.

The first episode, “Samuel Morse and the Network”, demonstrates how networks have developed over the years. This video invites viewers on a remarkable journey that takes them all the way from an early form of communication that used dots and dashes to today’s 5G network.

Following this first episode, four subsequent videos will be released one at a time. Those episodes will be called: ‘John Baird and the TV’, ‘Alexander Graham Bell and the Telephone’, ‘James Harrison and the Refrigerator’ and ‘William Shockley and the Semiconductor’.

Check out the video below to learn how networks have evolved over the years.

