Video Replay: Unbox & Discover 2021

On March 2, Samsung Electronics held its virtual Unbox & Discover event at which the company unveiled its very latest MICRO LED, Samsung Neo QLED, lifestyle TVs, monitor and soundbar products.

The event saw Samsung voice its commitment to providing TV technologies that innovate and add value to user’s daily lives, especially given the important role that the TV has taken on in the home given the events of the past year.

Those who missed the livestreamed event can check out the video below or visit this link in order to learn more about the ways in which Samsung is redefining the role of TV in 2021.

