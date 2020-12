[Video] Poetry in Motion: Watch an Inline Skate Dancer Take the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s Camera for a Spin

Combining 8K video capabilities with Super Steady, enhanced low-light recording, and other pro-grade camera innovations, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers everything you need to capture cinematic content anytime, anywhere.

Recently, Samsung took the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s camera for a spin at Seoul’s Han River and Olympic Parks. Check out the video below to see how watch the smartphone follow an inline skater as she dances her way across the city.