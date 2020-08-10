[Video] How the Galaxy Note20’s S Pen Delivers a More Powerful and Productive Notetaking Experience

The Note series is and always has been about maximizing productivity – an idea that’s best embodied by the smartphones’ signature accessory: the S Pen.

When designing the series’ newest additions, to empower users to be as productive as possible, the team behind the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra made enhancing the S Pen and the Samsung Notes app top priorities. The result of their extensive efforts is a smoother and more intuitive note-taking experience – one that’s more accurate and responsive, makes navigating your device a breeze, and makes capturing, editing and sharing your ideas effortlessly easy.

Click on the video below to learn more about the S Pen’s newest tools and tricks.

