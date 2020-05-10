[Video] Happy Mother’s Day

One of the greatest ways to show love and gratitude on Mother’s Day is to spend time and connect with our moms. Thanks to the convenience of smartphones, it’s easy for us to spend time together no matter where we are.

To celebrate Mother’s Day this year, Samsung employees from all around the world connected with their moms via video call. From reliving special memories to expressing future hopes, the calls brought the families closer together, even when they are apart.

Check out the video below to learn more about their stories

