[Video] Hands on With Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: The Stylish Smartphone Built for True Self-Expression

The ideal balance between style, function and fun, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has been designed to provide users with more ways to express themselves. With a larger cover screen to let users do more without needing to open the device, studio-quality camera features and a sleek, compact design, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is more than a folding phone – it’s a statement.

In order to learn more about Galaxy Z Flip3 and its iconic – as well as innovative – new design, be sure to visit Samsung Newsroom’s Media Library for a range of product images, and take a look at the hands-on videos below to get a taste of the foldable smartphone designed for those who need a device that is as stylish as they are.

Turn Heads with an Iconic Design

Available in a stylish range of bold color options, Galaxy Z Flip3 has been designed to allow personalized self-expression. Take a look at the video below to see more

Balancing Style and Function

For a more hands-on look at Galaxy Z Flip3’s discreet, compact and light design, check out the video below.

Experience Every Moment Whether it be snapping a selfie with a stunning skyline or checking the calendar right from the Cover Screen, Galaxy Z Flip3 makes all tasks easy – and fun. Watch the video below to see Galaxy Z Flip3 in action.

