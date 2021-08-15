[Video] Hands-on With Galaxy Watch4 Series: Next-Level Smartwatch Experiences Packed in Customizable Design Options

Samsung Electronics’ latest smartwatches, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, have been completely redesigned to provide users with a holistic and accurate snapshot of their overall health. Featuring the all-new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, the intuitive One UI Watch and advanced hardware performance, the Galaxy Watch4 series marks a new era for smartwatch innovation.

Furthermore, Galaxy Watch4 series is packed with an array of innovative and convenient features to track a user’s daily activities and help them stay motivated and benefit from a truly holistic overview of their health and wellness. For a more detailed look at these next-generation smartwatches, visit Samsung Newsroom’s Media Library for a range of product images and be sure to check out the video below.

Not only does Galaxy Watch4 series offers next-level mobile experiences right from the user’s wrist, its sleek and customizable design also makes it the perfect accessory. While Galaxy Watch4 Classic offers users a timeless smartwatch design with our fan-favorite rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch4 features a more modern and minimalistic design for versatile use all-day.

Both can be further customized to match a user’s mood, activity and more as users can mix and match the colors, straps and watch faces. And users never have to compromise substance for style. Both models offer the same incredible Galaxy experience under the hood.

