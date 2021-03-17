[Video] Get to Know the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72

The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 put the “A” in awesome by making Galaxy innovations accessible to anyone.

They do this by combining handpicked innovations from some of Samsung Electronics’ most advanced smartphones with foundational features that Galaxy users know and love. From pro-grade cameras to long-lasting batteries and ultra-responsive displays, the Galaxy A series offers everything you need to take your mobile experience to the next level.

Check out the videos below to learn more about the newest additions to the Galaxy family.

Capture Your Favorite Moments With Ease

Whether we’re capturing a silly moment with a pet, or shooting an unforgettable sunset, the smartphone has become our go-to device for preserving our favorite moments. With the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, you can capture your favorite moments with ease with a suite of awesome camera features.

Step Up Your Browsing and Gaming With High Refresh Rate Displays

Whether you’re scrolling through your favorite photographer’s social feed, or playing the latest trendy casual game, high refresh rate displays provide you with smoother, more pleasing visuals. The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 are the latest to join Samsung’s roster of high refresh rate devices. With 90Hz displays on the Galaxy A72 and A52, and a 120Hz display on the Galaxy A52 5G, you can scroll and game with ease.

Featuring 800 nits of brightness, so you can always see your screen even in bright daylight, and with blue light-reducing Eye Comfort Shield technology, the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 always deliver a comfortable viewing experience.

Plug Into the Galaxy Ecosystem

In our increasingly wireless world, where we’re often moving between our laptops, tablets and smartphones, a seamless experience is more important than ever. Whether you’re finding your keys with SmartTag, or sharing a song with friends through Music Share, the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 help you plug into the Galaxy ecosystem with ease.

Put Convenience in Your Pocket With Galaxy Foundational Features

What makes Galaxy devices great is the Galaxy foundational features that put power and convenience in your pocket. From their long-lasting batteries to stereo speakers that deliver a high-quality audio experience, the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 are packed with incredible features that make life easier.

