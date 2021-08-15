[Video] Get an Inside Look at How SUGA of BTS Has Reimagined Samsung’s “Over the Horizon”

Ten years ago, Samsung set out to create a signature sound that would motivate people to challenge their limits and open them to greater possibilities. Though “Over the Horizon” has evolved over time, its impact remains just as important today as it was a decade ago.

As the world begins to open back up, the global community is embarking on a new journey that will require us to advance together and push ourselves to find new ways forward. And it was from this that world-class performer SUGA of BTS took his inspiration when he made his own version of “Over the Horizon”.

In the video below, hear from SUGA about how and why he reimagined the song that has been compelling users to explore endless possibilities for the past decade.

SUGA’s “Over the Horizon” ringtone will be delivered along with future updates on Galaxy devices*.

* Ringtone availability may vary by region and model

