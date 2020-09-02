Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / [Video] Galaxy Z Fold2: Official Introduction Films and Lifestyle Photos

[Video] Galaxy Z Fold2: Official Introduction Films and Lifestyle Photos

On September 1 at their Galaxy Fold2: Unpacked Part2 event, Samsung Electronics introduced its latest device, the Galaxy Z Fold2, in captivating detail.

 

Not only does the Galaxy Z Fold2 come with a bigger screen than its predecessor, a feature that truly stands out once the device is opened up, but it also possesses a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a versatile Flex Mode and can fit right into the palm of your hand.

 

Take a look at the official Galaxy Z Fold2 introductory videos below to learn more about the device’s leading features and functionalities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Along with these intro films, Samsung Global Newsroom has also curated a series of lifestyle pictures created expressly to showcase the Galaxy Z Fold2 and the shape of the future in action. Check them out below.

 

 

 

 

 

