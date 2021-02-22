[Video] Galaxy S21 Tech Talk Music Share

When developing its latest set of innovative Galaxy products, Samsung worked hard on creating Bluetooth-enabled functionalities for even easier and more convenient inter-device experiences. One such feature is Music Share, a feature lets you easily pair a second Galaxy device to your audio devices without having to register a new Bluetooth devices connection so that you can enjoy your favorite music with friends anytime, anywhere.

Take a look at the video below to learn more about how to enable Music Share.

