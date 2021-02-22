[Video] Galaxy S21 Tech Talk Buds Together

Not only do Galaxy Buds provide unrivalled sound quality, but their enhanced connectivity provides earbud experiences that are more flexible than ever before. Through Bluetooth connectivity and the Buds together feature on your Galaxy smartphone, you can now enjoy music and video on your Galaxy Buds with a friend listening in on their own Buds simultaneously for premium shared media experiences.

Check out the video below for more information on the Buds together functionality.

