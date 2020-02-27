[Video] Galaxy S20 Ultra: Ready, Set, Build

At Samsung, we embrace the spirit to question and challenge conventions. It is at the core of our innovations and the central value that powers our creativity. To share our expertise and craftsmanship with everyone, we created a video showing you how our engineers build the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We want you to catch a glimpse of the meaningful innovations that work behind the scenes inside the device.

Featuring a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful quad camera system with a 108MP image sensor and 100X zoom, as well as a long-lasting intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is packed with innovations that transform the way we connect and share. Check out the video below to see the components that form the foundation of these groundbreaking features.

