[Video] Galaxy Note20: Untold Stories

Not only is the Galaxy Note one of Samsung’s most powerful and inventive smartphone series, it’s also the line that’s most beloved by its users.

When developing each Note, Samsung conducts countless polls, interviews, tests and trials, and scans hundreds of platforms for user feedback, all in an effort to identify ways to add exciting new facets to the smartphones’ user experience. The Galaxy Note20 series and its powerful innovations are the latest products of this comprehensive process.

Click on the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at how Samsung designers, developers and innovators optimized the newest Galaxy Notes to suit users’ lifestyles.

