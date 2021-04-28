[Video] From Puppy to Lifelong Companion: The Life of a Guide Dog

April 28 marks this year’s International Guide Dog Day, a commemorative day established by the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF) to pay tribute to those specially-trained dogs and reduce stigma around those living with visual impairments.

But exactly how do these dogs go from being ordinary puppies to becoming ‘eyes’ for those who cannot see for themselves? Captured on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this short film documents some of the guide dogs at Samsung Guide Dog School, showcasing the process a guide dog goes through from birth all the way through to retirement.

Take a look at the video below to learn more.

