[Video] Discover the History of Samsung Electronics Through the Samsung Innovation Museum’s Online Tour Videos

Samsung Innovation Museum (S/I/M), the largest electronics industry history museum in Korea, has released two online tour videos to introduce its ‘History of Samsung Electronics’ exhibition hall.

Starting last September, S/I/M began releasing a series of online tour videos covering the innovation stories of inventors from the 18th to 20th centuries, as well as innovations in the semiconductor, display and mobile industries. The two new videos present the Samsung innovations that have led to the company developing to its current point of global prominence.

The first video explores Samsung Electronics’ first historic steps towards becoming a global electronics leader, as well as its early products, which include the first in-house-developed, black-and-white CRT TV, Korea’s first microwave oven, and Korea’s first multipurpose refrigerator. The video also presents Samsung’s revolutionary 64K DRAM and the PersCom Computer.

The second video highlights the period from the 1990s to the 2000s, when Samsung Electronics truly rose to global prominence.

Samsung introduced Anycall mobile phone, Myoungpum Plus One TV and the company’s Zipel side-by-side refrigerator in Korean market. The products contributed to Samsung Electronics eventually becoming a brand that is respected all across the world.

S/I/M’s ‘The History of Samsung Electronics’ online tour videos demonstrate the challenges the company has faced on the way to its long list of notable achievements. Check out the videos to discover more about the past, present, and future of Samsung Electronics as the company heads towards its 100th year of innovating for excellence.

