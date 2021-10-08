[Video] Check Out the Samsung Innovation Museum’s ‘History of the Electronics Industry That Changed the World’

Recently, the Samsung Innovation Museum (S/I/M) introduced an animated video series entitled ‘The History of the Electronics Industry That Changed the World’.

Each video in the series, listed below, tells the story of how an innovative 19th or 20th century invention helped drive the development of science and technology, and how the invention itself became an important part of our daily lives.

1. Samuel Morse and the Network

The first episode in the series discusses how Samuel Morse’s development of the telegraph laid the groundwork for the eventual introduction of the 5G networks that we rely on today.

2. John Baird and the TV

The second episode chronicles how John Baird’s invention of the first mechanical TV, which he called a “televisor”, enabled the rapid exchange of information, enhancing people’s daily lives.

3. Alexander Bell and the Telephone

The third episode highlights the ins and outs of Bell’s telephone, and discusses how telecommunications technology has enabled people to conveniently communicate with one another over long distances.

4. James Harrison and the Refrigerator

The fourth episode examines Australian compositor James Harrison’s invention, an ether-based vapor compression refrigeration system, and the incredible impact that refrigerators have had on the global wholesale industry.

5. William Shockley and the Semiconductor

The final episode reveals how three scientists’ inventions of the semiconductor transistor led to the development of integrated circuits (IC) that enabled electronic devices to become smaller and more commercially available.

You can learn more about these and other game-changing innovations by visiting Samsung Newsroom’s YouTube channel and the Samsung Innovation Museum’s website.

