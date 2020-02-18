[Video] Behind the Scenes: Watch the Galaxy Z Flip Get Ready to Meet Users

Samsung Electronics set the tech world abuzz when it launched a new kind of foldable device, designed to offer users a more flexible and convenient mobile experience, at its most recent Unpacked event in San Francisco.

The first-of-its-kind device is the product of a delicate manufacturing process, made possible thanks to Samsung’s innovative technology and uncompromising attention to detail. The company approached each step of that process with a focus on helping users get the most out of the smartphone’s all-new user experience and forward-folding form factor.

Click on the video below to see how the Galaxy Z Flip is made, and don’t forget to stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for more information on Samsung’s latest flexible flagship.

