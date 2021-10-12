[Video] Behind the Scenes of How Samsung Tests the Galaxy Z Fold3 | Flip3 5G

Users around the world are raving about Samsung’s latest revolutionary foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold3 | Flip3 5G, particularly on their groundbreaking form factors. But to produce the durable, dependable foldables users have come to love, Samsung had to design an innovative way of developing and testing the devices. With no time-tested blueprint to follow, Samsung spent years conducting thousands of trials, relying on diverse perspectives and developing a fresh new approach. As a result, Samsung has been able to develop all-new materials like Armor Aluminum, and optimize existing components on the layers of the display panel to maintain the highest durability standards yet.

Samsung’s high-tech, innovative tests include environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen usability and folding test. Environmental chamber tests ensure that features, such as video playback, and components, like cameras work properly in a variety of climates — from dry to humid, and hot to cold. Water resistance tests establish the high quality of the very first water-resistant foldable smartphone by even testing in different folding positions, including Flex mode. With S Pen drawing tests, Samsung ensures the performance of the digitizer underneath the foldable display including where it folds. And to ensure that the new foldables live up to their namesake, the Galaxy Z series devices undergo rigorous folding tests to outlast 200,0001 folds — or around five years of use if folded and unfolded 100 times a day. The enhanced folding tests reflect actual user patterns in real-world scenarios such as folding and unfolding using both hands.

Take a look at the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at some of the testing procedures Samsung uses to ensure that the latest Galaxy Z series devices meet the highest standards possible.

