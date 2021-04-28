Thursday , April 29 2021
[Video] At a Glance: The Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung’s new generation of PCs, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro, have finally been unveiled, meaning that it is now time to take a closer look at these revolutionary devices that combine the power and performance of a laptop with the portability, mobility and convenience of a smartphone.

 

Be sure to check out the videos below for a closer look at the innovative design and hands-on experiences offered by the all-new Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro.

 

Galaxy Book Pro 360: Next-Level Convenience with a 360-Degree Rotating Display & S Pen

 

 

Galaxy Book Pro: Ultra-Thin and Ultra-Lightweight for Optimal Portability

 

 

