[Video] An Up-Close Look at the Galaxy Z Flip

After pioneering a new mobile category with the launch of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung Electronics is once again redefining what our smartphones can do with the introduction of its second foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip.

Designed for ultimate portability, the company’s latest futuristic flagship features a first-of-its-kind foldable glass display that unlocks entirely new ways to capture, share and experience content. When folded, the Galaxy Z Flip is a stylish and compact palm-sized device. When unfolded, it’s a full-sized phone whose stunning, 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display –Samsung’s first to feature a 21.9:9 aspect ratio – offers users truly seamless multitasking.

Check out the video below to see how the Galaxy Z Flip bends the law of physics with a stylish and compact form factor that fits into the palm of your hand.

