[Video] A Holiday Thank You Letter, From Exynos to You

With the holiday season in full swing, Samsung Electronics has created an animated tribute video to their Exynos customers to help spread some of the season’s festive joy. 2020 will be remembered as a year full of challenges on both a global and a personal scale, it was also a year that provided people with the opportunity to reflect on the most important things to them in their lives.

The video follows one man’s journey of reflection as he befriends a magical character from his smartphone and rediscovers a long-forgotten dream. Check out the video in full below.

Just like the spirit within us that drives us to overcome adversity and pursue our dreams, mobile processors drive mobile innovation and push the mobile experience to its limits. In the era of 5G and AI, the versatility and performance of the mobile processor has become more important than ever. Exynos processors, combined with 5G modems, deliver seamless, lightning-fast connectivity experiences to users. Featuring an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for on-device AI, the latest Exynos chips allow for cutting-edge mobile experiences including AI-powered cameras, virtual assistants and augmented reality. The chips’ powerful octa-core CPUs enable seamless multitasking and faster app loading, while their advanced graphics processing units (GPU) bring users lifelike visuals and immersive gaming. Stay tuned for more news about Exynos processors as Samsung continues to develop next-generation products and technologies that deliver cutting-edge mobile experiences to users.

