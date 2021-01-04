[Video] A Better Normal for All – Samsung Electronics Unveils CES 2021 Trailers

Samsung Electronics has released two trailers ahead of its presentations at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that highlight its efforts to create a “Better Normal for All”.

The first video features the Special Research Team at Samsung in an upbeat yet enigmatic manner. The second video then introduces a mysterious silhouette revealed to be Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research and a speaker at Samsung’s CES 2021 press conference.

Due to the current global situation, Samsung’s CES 2021 press conference will be held virtually this year. The press conference event will take place on January 11, 2021, the day before the start of CES 2021, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition.

The 30-minute event will begin at 9 a.m. EST or 7.30 p.m IST; be sure to keep up with the livestream on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com.

