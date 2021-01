Here are 6 videos for you to view highlights from Samsung’s CES 2021 Press Conference. Click on each of the videos below to learn about the better normal Samsung has in store.

1. A Better Normal with Personalized Consumer Electronics

2. Personalizing Your Smart Lifestyle Experiences

3. Bringing Perceptive AI Directly into Your Home

4. What AI-Powered Robotics Can Add to Your Daily Life

5. Building A Better Tomorrow for All

6. Upcycling: For All Our Futures

