[VIDEO] 25-Year Journey of Samsung in India

Samsung’s journey in India started at a time when India had just liberalized, and was finding its feet in the race for globalization. When we came to India in 1995, we had strong belief in the Indian economy and the India growth story.

Samsung has grown from a USD 6 million company in India in 1995 to an over USD 10 billion company today, becoming India’s No. 1 consumer electronics and smartphone company.

As it turns 25, Samsung India is all set for the next giant leap into the future, with a new vision for India: #PoweringDigitalIndia.

Here’s a short video on our 25-year journey in India.

