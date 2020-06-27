Vice Prez pays tributes to great nationalist, illustrious author Bankim Chandra Chatterjee on his birth anniversary

Saturday , June 27 2020
In a tweet, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ which personifies India as the Mother Goddess and became the mantra of India’s struggle for Independence, inspiring countless freedom fighters. He said, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee was also an accomplished journalist who founded ‘Baṅgadarśan’, the epoch making newspaper.
 
The Vice President said, We must ensure that the works of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee are read and explored extensively by the younger generation.

