Vice Prez calls for active participation from all sections of society to promote tribal culture

M. Venkaiah Naidu was addressing Adivasi Mahotsav 2020 at Ramnagar in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

He stressed the need for improving education levels among tribal communities. The Vice President said life stories of heroes such as Birsa Munda and Rani Avanti Bai should be taught to school children.

Emphasizing the need for sustainable development, he said tribals inspire the society to dwell in nature and move forward with it. Mr. Naidu said peace was necessary for development and left wing extremism has not solved any problem.