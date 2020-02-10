Vice President visits Eastern Naval Command

The Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu visited the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in Vishakhapatnam today. On arrival at INS Dega, the Vice President was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC and the Minister for Tourism, Govt.of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao & others. The Vice President reviewed a ceremonial Guard of Honour and thereafter held discussions with the FOC-in-C at HQENC. He was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of ENC. The Vice President was taken by boat for harbour familiarisation which was followed by a visit to the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Sahyadri where he was given a guided tour and an overview on the operational capabilities and combat prowess of the Indian Navy. Later, the Hon’ble Vice President interacted with naval personnel.

