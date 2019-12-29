Vice President Venkaih Naidu calls for enlightened debate on all larger issues

Mr Naidu said this in New Delhi while releasing a book on former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth Anniversary, titled- ‘The Renaissance Man-The Many Facets of Arun Jaitley.

Describing Mr Jaitley as a thorough gentleman and a man of impeccable integrity, the Vice President said, he never compromised on principles and was a staunch opponent of corruption.

Stating that Mr Jaitley was a shining example of a leader with Character, Calibre, Capacity, and Conduct, Mr Naidu expressed concern that there was a worrisome trend in politics with people bringing in other 4Cs- Caste, Community, Criminality, and Cash.

The Vice President asked the aspiring politicians to emulate these qualities and serve the nation. Mr Naidu also referred to various measures taken by Mr Jailtey as a Finance Minister to ensure that the banking sector did not slip into a deeper morass due to NPAs. He said, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code introduced during his tenure proved to be a revolutionary step.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present on the occasion.