Vice President says new National Education Policy 2020 emphasises on mother-tongue and multi-lingualism

In a series of tweets, M Venkaiah Naidu expressed happiness that the new education policy has been approved by the government. He said, the Policy’s emphasis on mother tongue and multilingualism, for diversity and respect for the local context as well as a recognition of the importance of India’s classical languages. It will give learners a holistic world view. M Venkaiah Naidu said, the focus of education policy on ethics and human and Constitutional values will go a long way in the creation of an enlightened citizenship essential for deepening our democratic roots.

The Vice President said, the vision of new education policy is truly global and essentially Indian. It exemplifies India’s timeless quest for welcoming noble thoughts from all over the world. He said, setting up a National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy is a much needed, timely step to improve the quality of education at the primary level. The President said, the policy’s sharp focus on research, multidisciplinary approaches and use of technology as well as professional upgradation of teachers’ competence has the potential to qualitatively transform the education landscape of the country.