Vice President pays rich tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri P V Narasimha Rao

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu today paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao and said the bold economic reforms initiated by him have helped in accelerating the country’s development.

Releasing a Telugu book titled “Viplava Tapasvi: PV” written by senior journalist, A Krishna Rao in Hyderabad, the Vice President said the country was facing severe economic crisis and political uncertainty when Narasimha Rao took over as the Prime Minister.

Rao had, however, exceeded the expectations of many political pundits and effectively steered the country through many challenges during his tenure, he added.

Naidu said the former Prime Minister was an astute administrator. Although, one may not agree with some of the policies implemented by him, some of the broader initiatives taken by were in the larger interest of the country. He facilitated the entry of India into the World Trade Organization.

The Vice President said Narasimha Rao, among others, removed license raj, took up banking reforms, electricity privatization, telecom modernization and took steps for boosting exports and attracting foreign investment. He also launched reforms in the agriculture sector and removed restrictions on transportation of food grains.

Naidu recalled that the former Prime Minister also empowered the local bodies through 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. Describing the former Prime Minister as a multi-faceted personality, he said Rao was a great scholar, litterateur and multi-linguist. He however, did not get due recognition, he added.

Lauding Krishna Rao for coming out with the book on Narasimha Rao, he urged the youth to read such books. He said books and memorial lectures about great men and women were meant to inspire others.

Rajya Sabha MP, K Keshava Rao, Krishna Rao and Publisher, Raghavendra Rao were present.

Please share this news







