Vice President pays homage to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary today

The Vice President in a tweet said, As we celebrate National Youth Day, to mark his Birth Anniversary, we must make the youth understand the importance of his teachings.

The youth must follow the path shown by Swami Vivekananda and lead by the ideals of Tyaga and Seva.

An ardent advocate of universal brotherhood, peace and a strong proponent of India’s ancient wisdom and values, Swamiji’s teachings resonate with us all the times.

I join the nation in paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, an embodiment of Hindu Culture on his birth anniversary today.