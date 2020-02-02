Vice President Naidu inaugurates Skill Development Centre in Hubballi

The Vice President also inaugurated the residential skilling center of Deshpande Foundation.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President urged upon the younger generation to shun sedentary lifestyle and undertake regular physical exercise to stay healthy.

Emphasizing on the need to inculcate Fit India and yoga into people’s movements and make India a healthy and happy nation, he called for waging a war against the growing incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines, Pralhad Joshi and others were also present on the ocassion.