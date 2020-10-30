Vice President greets people on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi. He appealed to follow COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols while celebrating Milad-un-Nabi.

Following is the full text of the message-

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi – celebrated as the Birthday of Prophet Mohammad.

The Holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion for family and friends to come together and pray. But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi in a modest way, by strictly adhering to COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols.

May His eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society.”