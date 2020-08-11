Vice President greets people on the eve of Janmashtami

The following is the full text of the message:

I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna who is worshipped as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The tales of the infant Krishna stealing butter, playing with his friends and teasing fellow villagers and those of his heroic acts of saving Gokula from torrential rains and killing the monstrous snake Kaliya have captivated our collective imaginations since time immemorial. The eternal message of performing our duties with sincerity without attachment to the results, elaborated by Lord Krishna in the ‘Bhagwad Gita’ has been a source of inspiration for the entire humanity.

This year as India and the world is fighting a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to celebrate almost all of our traditional festivals at home. Janmashtami, which is usually celebrated across the country with great fervor and gaiety would have to be celebrated in a modest manner this year, while strictly adhering to the safety protocols of wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and personal hygiene.

On this auspicious day, let us all resolve to perform our duties and to seek the path of righteousness. May this festival bring peace, amity, harmony and prosperity in our country.