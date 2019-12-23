Vice President gives away National Film Awards

The ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan and saw the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

Ahead of the commencement of the ceremony, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal were snapped at the prestigious do. Dressed in their formal attires, the actors looked dapper as ever as they were shot candidly.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana won The National Film Award for Best Actor for their films, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Andhadhun’ respectively. Akshay Kumar starrer ‘PadMan’ bagged award for Best Film on Other Social Issues category.

There are 31 film categories while the announcement of non-feature films announced in 23 categories. The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year.