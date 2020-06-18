Vice Chief of Army staff Lt Gen SK Saini visits Jaipur military station

As Colonel of the JAT Regiment, the Vice Chief paid homage to the martyrs of JAT Regiment battalion at the Battalion Quarter Guard in Niwaru.

He addressed the troops of the battalion motivating them to continue with their excellent work.

He also complimented the battalion for being conferred with Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation earlier this year.

VCOAS thereafter visited HQ Sapta Shakti Command wherein he interacted with Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler and other senior officers of the Command and was briefed on issues of Operational Readiness.

