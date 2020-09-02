Vice Admiral SR Sarma, AVSM, VSM Assumes charge as chief of Materiel, Indian Navy

Vice Admiral SR Sarma, AVSM, VSM has assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel, of the Indian Navy today (01 Sep 2020). The Admiral is a post graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from IISc, Bengaluru and a distinguished alumni of Naval Higher Command Course.

During his illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, the Admiral has served onboard Indian Naval ships Vindhyagiri, Rana, Krishna and Mysore in various capacities.

He has tenanted varied and challenging appointments in Naval Dockyards at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, and at Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE), Headquarters, Advanced Tactical Vessel Program (HQ ATVP) and Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.

As a Flag Officer, the Admiral has served as Assistant Chief of Materiel (IT & Systems) in Naval Headquarters, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam; Chief Staff Officer (Technical), HQ ENC; Director General Naval Projects at Vishakhapatnam, Programme Director, HQ ATVP; and as Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition in Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his distinguished services, the Admiral was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. He is also a recipient of Lt VK Jain Gold Medal in 1994.

As a Principal Staff Officer and the senior most Technical Officer in the Indian Navy, the Admiral would be in charge of all aspects related to Maintenance Management and Life-Cycle Product Support of all Engineering, Electrical, Electronic, Weapons, Sensors, and IT related equipment and systems for ships and submarines; and creation of major marine and technical infrastructure.

He relieves Vice Admiral GS Pabby, PVSM, AVSM, VSM who superannuates on completion of an illustrious Naval career spanning close to four decades.