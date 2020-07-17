Veteran Hollywood actors urge fans to wear masks

The donning of masks has become politicized in the United States, with many Americans refusing to wear them, following initial conflicting advice about their effectiveness.

Actors Robert de Niro and Morgan Freeman have urged fans to wear masks amid the pandemic.

“When you wear a mask, you have my respect,” says Freeman in one of the videos.

De Niro, Jamie Foxx and Rosie Perez also offer their voices to the public service campaign.

As part of the “Mask Up America” campaign, Oscar winner Bigelow has helped produce eight 30-second television ads in which different actors implore Americans to cover their faces.

The virus — which is surging in major states such as California, Texas and Florida — has killed more than 137,000 people and infected more than 3.5 million in US.