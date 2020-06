Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence.

He wasn’t keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. His last rites will be performed at Santacruz crematorium.

Some of his best-known works are “Us Paar”, “Chitchor”, “Piya Ka Ghar”, “Khatta Meetha” and “Baton Baton Mein”.