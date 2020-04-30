Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away

After sad demise of actor, his family has appealed his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to respect the laws that are in force.

A statement issued by the family says that in this hour of personal loss, they also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time.

There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public.

Therefore, all fans, well-wishers and friends of the family are requested to respect the laws that are in force.

AIR correspondent reports, Rishi Kapoor was the most romantic face of Bollywood. He made his first screen appearance as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Shri 420’, where he appeared in the song “Pyaar hua ekraar hua.”

He received the National Film Award as a child artist for ‘Mera Naam Joker’.

But it was in 1973, with the blockbuster ‘Bobby,’ again directed by his father, that he made his debut as a romantic hero.

He continued to be a favourite romantic hero for almost three decades. His notable films as a romantic hero includes ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Karz’ ,’Chandni’, ‘Heena’ and ‘Saagar’. He was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

He won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor in 2011 for his performance in ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ and for his role in ‘Kapoor & Sons’, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017.

As his family states, he remained cheerful and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment.

Undoubtedly, he will be remembered for long as a great actor and a mature human being.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the family members and friends of actor Rishi Kapoor on his untimely demise.

In a tweet, referring to Rishi Kapoor as an evergreen personality with an ever-smiling face and full of life, he said that it’s difficult to believe that he is no more. President Kovind termed the demise as a huge loss for the entertainment industry.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his deep condolences on the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, he said in a tweet, that the actor mesmerized Indian audiences for decades with his versatile acting talent and immortalized those characters in everyone’s memories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the demise of Rishi Kapoor. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the actor was multi-faceted, endearing, lively and a powerhouse of talent.

Noting that Rishi Kapoor was passionate about films and India’s progress, the Prime Minister said, he will always recall their interactions, even on social media. He extended his condolences to the actor’s family and fans.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed condolences to Actor Rishi Kapoor’s family.

In a tweet, he termed the sudden demise of the actor as shocking. Mr Javadekar said, Rishi Kapoor would be remembered forever not only as a great actor but also as a good human being.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expressing his condolences on the sudden demise of Bollywood Actor, said in a tweet that Rishi Kapoor would be missed by his fans and followers across generations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

In a tweet, Mr Kejriwal said, the actor entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. He termed it as a terrible loss and extended condolences to the grieving family.