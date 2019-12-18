Veteran actor and Marathi theatre icon Shriram Lagoo passes away

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 92. Lagoo played important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in post-Independence era. His roles in Marathi plays namely Natsamrat, Himalayachi Saoli, and films like Pinjra made him popular. In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films like Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda and Lawaris to name a few.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended condolences on Lagoo’s death. In a tweet, he wrote,” Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti. ”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has paid his tribute to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. In a tweet, Javadekar said, ” We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously. “

