VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “NIVAR”: Status @ 1900 Hrs

DATE/TIME (IST) OF OBSERVATION 1830 HRS IST OF 25-11-2020 / 1300 UTC OF 25.11.2020

INTENSITY VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM WIND SPEED: 120-130 KMPH GUSTING TO 145 KMPH.

LOCATION LATITUDE/LONGITUDE OVER SOUTHWEST BAY OF BENGAL NEAR LAT. 11.5°N AND LONG. 80.6°E, ABOUT: 95 KM EAST-SOUTHEAST OF CUDDALORE.

100 KM EAST-SOUTHEAST OF PUDUCHERRY.

170 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF CHENNAI.

PAST MOVEMENT CENTRE MOVED WEST-NORTHWESTWARDS WITH A SPEED OF 13 KMPH DURING PAST 06 HOURS.

OBSERVATIONS FROM THE COAST WIND-SPEED (KMPH) : NAGAPATNAM-36, KARAIKAL-25, CUDDALORE-18, PUDUCHERRY-18 AND CHENNAI-18 KMPH. RAINFALL (MM) DURING 08:30 TO 1830 HOURS IST OF 25TH NOVEMBER 2020: NAGAPATNAM-47, KARAIKAL-64, CUDDALORE-86, PUDUCHERRY-69 AND CHENNAI-62