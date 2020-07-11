Venkaiah Naidu calls for adoption of environment friendly architecture and designs

Vice President urged architects and designers to answer the challenges posed by the pandemic through modification in their designs. He said, the design and architecture fraternity need to regroup and look for solutions to the problems created by the current crisis, while envisioning ways to tackle future threats.

Vice President emphasised that structures should be built in such a way that enough natural light and ventilation is available for the residents.



He asserted that the aim of modern structures should not only be to provide shelter and security but also to provide comfort and safety. Mr. Naidu called for novel thoughts and ideas for building environment-friendly structures which can be sustained on renewable energy sources.