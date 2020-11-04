VBM flight to Wuhan on 6th Nov. postponed due to lack of clearances from China

As per a notification by Indian Embassy in Beijing, Chinese side have indicated that more discussions are required in order to process these clearances. This flight has already been rescheduled once from 30th October to 6th Nov.

It has been again rescheduled without any fresh date for it as yet. Yesterday, Chinese foreing ministry confirmed that 23 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 in the last Vande Bharat flight from Delhi to Wuhan on 30th October.

Indian Embassy has said that it is in touch with Chinese side to work out revised schedule of future Vande Bharat flights which as announced by the Embassy, are scheduled on 13th, 20th and 27th Nov and one on 04th December 2020.

– Anshuman Mishra, Beijing