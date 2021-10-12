Vasu Healthcare felicitates Pushpa Pagdhare, Singer of ‘Itni Shakti’ Prayer Song

Ahmedabad : With an intention to appreciate and acknowledge the contribution of artists and support them in the time of need, Vadodara based Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd felicitated Mrs. Pushpa Pagdhare, Singer of “Itni Shakti” prayer song. Acknowledging her contribution, Vasu Healthcare presented a memento of appreciation along with a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to her.

Pushpa Pagdhare has reportedly sung over 500 songs in as many as 8 Indian languages. ‘Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data’ is a song from the 1986 movie ‘Ankush’. The song was composed by Kuldeep Singh and its lyrics were written by Abhilash.

Mr. Sagar Patel, Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said, “The prayer song – Itni Shakti’ has a special place in the heart of every “VASUDHARS” (employees of Vasu Healthcare). Our company is emotionally attached with this prayer for over 11 years and is a part of a regular prayer at all Vasu Healthcare facilities – plants, corporate office, R&D etc. We learned about Mrs. Pushpa Pagdhare and her financial condition in media reports and decided to approach her for help.”

Helping the needy is a concept that is deep-rooted within Indian culture & society, as a responsible corporate citizen it’s our duty also. Vasu Healthcare also urges corporates, individual and bodies to identify and support other artists, social workers and people in need.

