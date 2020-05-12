VandeBharatMission: INS Jalashwa to bring back Indians from Male on May 15

The ship had earlier brought back 698 Indian nationals to Kochi on Sunday.

The ship, in its second ferry, was scheduled to bring people to Tuticorin but destination was changed since necessary approvals from Tamil nadu government were not received.

Indian high commission in Male said in a statement that Air Indian evacuation flights are being planned to cities of New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai for residents of other states except Kerala.

It called upon Indian nationals wishing to be evacuated by Air Indian flights to get in touch with Indian high commission by email at [email protected]. The high commission said that priority would be given to those facing deportation by Maldives government, medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly, stranded tourists and people affected by family emergencies like deaths.

A total of 900 people have been already evacuated from Maldives with the second ship INS Magar expected to reach Kochi on Tuesday.

The ship is carrying 202 Indian nationals including 24 women and a patient.