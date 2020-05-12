VandeBharatMission: Fourth flight evacuating Indians from Bangladesh to leave for Srinagar today

The Special Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission of the government of India is carrying 169 medical students from India stranded in Bangladesh in the wake of Corona pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Earlier, on Monday the third evacuation flight left for Mumbai from Dhaka. The flight carried 104 Indian nationals stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus.

Two other flights on May 8 and 9 have evacuated Indian citizens from Bangladesh to India.

The first flight carried 168 medical students from Bangladesh to Srinagar on May 8. The second flight carried 129 Indian citizens to Delhi on May 9.

The passengers of the flight to Srinagar thanked the High Commission of India for its help in arranging the special evacuation flight.

They also thanked the government of India and the High Commission of India in Bangladesh for extending them all help during the process of evacuation from Bangladesh.