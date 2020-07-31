Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 begins from 1st August

In an Exclusive conversation with DD NEWS, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said, that under various phases of VBM more than 8,45,000 Indians have been repatriated and upto 1200 flights are likely to be added in Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Misison. Under Vande Bharat Mission, in total Air India & Air India Express have uplifted 2,67,436 stranded passengers and other charters have uplifted 4,86,811 stranded passengers during the period from 6th May- 30th July, 2020.

Ministry of External Affairs has said that a total of 792 flights (692 international and 100 domestic feeders) have been scheduled to repatriate Indians from 23 countries in Phase 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission. These Countries include GCC countries, USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, China, Israel, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan. The flights would cater to 21 different airports across India and repatriate an estimated 1,30,000 Indians stranded abroad.

TRANSPORT BUBBLE ARRANGEMENTS

India has signed ‘Transport bubble’ agreements with USA, France & Germany. Recently ‘Transport Bubble’ agreement has also been signed with Kuwait to uplift stranded passengers to/from India. Government in a release said that more similar arrangement are likely to fructify in near future with different countries.

Under UNLOCK-3, Government has extended the suspension of the scheduled International Commercial Passenger Service till 31st August. However, International Cargo Operations & Flights Specifically approved by DGCA are exempted from suspension.

Reports: Arun Sharma