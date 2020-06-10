Vande Bharat Mission, Phase 3: Air India tickets sale from destinations in Europe to India to commence from today

The tickets can be booked from Air India website only. The national carrier has asked applicants to ensure that they are registered with Local Indian Embassy or the High Commission, as it is a pre-requisite to board flight under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Last week more than 22 thousand tickets were sold within a short span of 15 hours when flight bookings commenced for destinations from US, Canada and other countries.

In it’s largest repatriation mission across the world, India has already brought back over 70,000 nationals.

Under the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission, starting tomorrow, Air India will operate around 300 flights to Europe, Australia, Canada, US, UK and Africa.